Larry passed away peacefully after a long illness, at Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of 40 years of Tracy Ireland (nee Cunningham). Loving father of Emily George (Brett) and Laura Ireland. Cherished grandfather of Joey and Mia Ireland. Predeceased by his parents George and Cicely Ireland and his infant son Lawrence John. Larry will be dearly missed by his sister Judy Ireland. He will be fondly remembered by his sister in law Sue Cunningham, nieces Sarah and Beth and their families. Larry is a retired employee of Atomic Energy Canada. Thank you to Dr. Evans, the amazing Doctors, Nurses and staff at Joseph Brant Hospital and special thank you to Amanda, whose compassion and kindness knows no bounds. Private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Larry, those wishing to make a donation are asked to please consider the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 25, 2020.