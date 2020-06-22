Frederick Morfaw

Passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 at St Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton in his 41st year. Beloved husband of Laura Morfaw. Loving father of Vanessa Morfaw, Prince Henry Morfaw, and Ricka Morfaw. Frederick is predeceased by his father Henry Morfaw, and is survived by his mother Stella Morfaw, his wife Laura, their three children (Vanessa, Prince, Ricka) and siblings Joseph, Arabella and Fanny. Born in Cameroon, Frederick trained as a Medical Doctor in the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University of Yaoundé 1 from 1998 to 2005, where he later on did a specialization in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2013. Prior to this he completed a Master of Science in Public Health Research at the University of Edinburgh in 2008, and a PhD in Health Research Methodology at McMaster University in 2019. Friends and family are invited to Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main St. Dundas, on Tuesday, June 23, 2:00-2:50, 3:10-4:00, 7:00-7:50, and 8:10-9:00. A funeral mass will take place at Canadian Martyrs Church, 1349 Main St. W., Hamilton, on Thursday, June 25, at 10:00am. Due to the COVID restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-628-6412 if you would like to attend the visitation and/or mass as there is a limit to how many people can be in the building at a time. Everyone must wear a mask at all times, and must remain in their cars until their allotted time. All attendees must follow these directives: https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/. Please sign Frederick's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 22, 2020.