It is with sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Fred on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Emmanuel House Hospice in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Linda. Dearly loved father of Jennifer (Scott) Walker and Matthew (Carolyn). Beloved brother of Christopher. Loving grandfather of Hayden, Hailey, Nico and Clementine. Fred was a teacher with the H.W.D.S.B. and retired with over 30 years of teaching. He was also a gifted artist and handyman. Fred will be sadly missed by all of his extended family. Thank you to the staff of E4 at the Juravinski Hospital and a special thank you to the caring staff of Emmanuel House Hospice. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in March to celebrate Fred's life and our 50th wedding anniversary. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020