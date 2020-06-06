It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing at home of our dear husband and father, Frederick Roy Jerome, 88, of Ancaster on June 3, 2020. Roy is survived by the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Marjorie Elaine (Braithwaite); his four children Lorna, Murray (Margaret), Rae (Ramona), and Janice (Greg); six grandchildren Sarah, Erin, Rebecca, Amy, Shelley, and Donald, his son-in-law Roger, his brother-in-law Allen (Vera) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Harvey and Nellie (Yallup), sister Marjorie (Poelman), and brothers Glen (Betty), Lorne (Margaret), Samuel (Edna) and Donald (Reby). Roy was born and grew up in Ancaster Township, attending Southcote Public School before earning his business diploma from Canada Business College. He proudly worked for 38 years in the accounts department of Russell T. Kelley Advertising. He was an avid fisherman, bowler, ball player, card player, and gardener. He loved country music, fishing at the cottage, his wife's coconut cream pie, collecting golf balls, bird watching and having a good laugh. He was a kind and gentle man, loved by all who knew him. We will miss him greatly. A special thank you to Amy, Anisha, Cynthia and Julie who helped care for Roy in his later years. Memorial Donations may be made to the Bethesda United Church or the Alzheimer Society of Canada. The family will be holding a private visitation and Funeral Service at DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home ANCASTER CHAPEL, 378 WILSON ST. E. (905-648-3852) adhere to the directive of the Registrar of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario (www.thebao.ca), of 10 maximum or less in the entire funeral home and cemetery property at one time. For those who may wish to view the service remotely, please follow the link below on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. and at the Cemetery for 11:45 a.m. http://www.distantlink.com/dlm1.html Password: Arbor2020 Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca "Loving and kind in all of his ways."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.