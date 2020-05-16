It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Frederick William Deys on Saturday May 9th at the age of 66. Much loved husband and best friend of Debbie Deys for over 43 years. Loving father, friend and mentor of Heather (Chris), Kelly (J) and Ashley (AR). Devoted Grandpa to Andrew, Emma, Olivia, Philip and Sadie. Predeceased by parents Philip and Mary Deys. Loving son-in-law to Ralph and Shirley Reynolds. Cherished brother of Bill and Carol, Linda and Jane, Rick, Mary-Anne and Joel, Lisa and pre-deceased by his brother Eric. Loved brother-in-law of Kerry and Lil, Jay, Ian and Cindy. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins both in Canada and Holland. Fred was a devoted educator and was passionate about the work he did during his 34 year career at Mohawk College, where he was a Computer Science professor, President of the Union and ended his career as a Director of Human Resources. He was proud to join the faculty of Niagara College in 2017 as an Associate Dean in the school of Technology. We are humbled by the kind words of his many colleagues. Fred was an avid hockey fan and spent many years as an AHL/OHL Stats Official for the Hamilton Bulldogs. He was also a board member for the former Hamilton Entertainment and Convention Facilities (HECFI) and was a proud Hamiltonian. He was a loyal friend to many and his kindness, compassion and sense of humour will be sorely missed. Although our hearts are broken, we will keep smiling because that's what he would want us all to do. If desired, donations in Fred's memory can be made to The Salvation Army Meadowlands Band (by mail to 187 Stone Church Rd West, Ancaster, L9K 0A3) or a charity of your choice. A private service has been held with family but a Celebration of Life will take place for family and friends at a later date. Fred was an organ donor and would encourage others to do so also. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.