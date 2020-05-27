Unexpectedly, on Saturday May 23, 2020 in his 93rd year, Frederick (Fred) William Wharton passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital. Left to ponder his life and passing are his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Wharton, his children Alan & Mary Wharton, Barbara & Jim Vacon, Kathleen & Steve Sharkey. Remembering their grandfather are Alana & Ian, Stephen & Lena, Graeme & Alisha, Shayne & Breanne and Spencer. Fred was blessed with 7 great-grandchildren; Madison, Parker & Jack, Brynlee & Rory, Cordelia and Finn and his furry " grandchild", Miller. Predeceased by his oldest grandson, Ryan Wharton. Fred spent much of his younger years helping his friends and neighbours. As in life, his request at the time of his passing was to help others and that his remains be donated to a School of Anatomy for educational and research purposes. Wishing to fulfill his request, his family has bequeathed Fred's body to the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College. Please remember Fred by feeding a squirrel or by keeping your lawnmower in perfect working order. Be kind and caring everyday. At long last, you have found peace Dad.



