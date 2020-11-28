1/
Fredrick Arthur (Fred) Cockwell
It is with heavy hearts but a sense of peace that we share the passing of Fred on November 26, 2020, in his 79th year. Originally from Hamilton, he spent many years up at Sauble Beach where he retired to after 40 years of service at Stelco. Beloved husband, best friend, travel companion and forever happy hour partner to Christine (aka "Martha"). Loving dad and 'Pops', to Shannon (David), Colleen (Frank), and stepchildren Kelly (Bryan), Rob (Bill). Grandpa/Grampy will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Lindsay, Matthew, Nolan, Andrew and Paxton. Fred was an outdoorsman who enjoyed snowmobiling, snowshoeing, hunting, any type of fishing and feeding his little forest friends. Some of his proudest and most patient moments were spent teaching the grandkids how to hook a worm or how to cast their line to ensure a big catch. Fred loved spending the winter months travelling with Chris. They enjoyed staying amongst the locals, making lifelong friends, trying new things, and making memories and crazy stories to share. The baton has been passed on and we promise to keep travelling and exploring the world. "Nature is not a place to visit it is a home " Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 28, 2020.
