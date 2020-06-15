Friederike TISCHHART
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Friederike Tischhart on June 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by her beloved husband Henry in 2008. Born in Austria, Frieda immigrated to Canada in 1954. Loved by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She will always be remembered as "OMA". A great mom who could bake a good cake and tell you interesting stories. Special thanks to the caregivers at Lakeview Retirement Centre and to the medical staff at the Hamilton General Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. In Frieda's memory, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
