Fulvia Acciaroli (nee Yachetti) was born on August 30, 1930 in Force Italy (Region of Marche) and passed away in Hamilton on June 2, 2020. Her three caring daughters (Dory, Eva and Elaine) were allowed to be by her hospital bedside for the last few days. Fulvia died due to complications resulting from a hip replacement. She was predeceased by her loving husband Ezio who died in 2013. Fulvia will be dearly missed by family and friends here in Canada and Italy and especially by her six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother Venicio (Vince) Yachetti and son-in-law Colin Heslop. Fulvia, will be remembered by many as a beautiful gifted Italian wedding dressmaker and cook of delicious Marche meals - learning how to make from her grandmothers and mother as a young girl. 'Madre, sorella, nonna, bisnonna e amica, ti amiamo e ci mancherai - ciao bella'. Fulvia's funeral has taken place as per her wishes and following COVID-19 requirements. She is now at rest with her husband Ezio.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
