The family of the late Gabriel Rocci would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone for your support and love during this difficult time. The acts of thoughtfulness and kindness by way of donations, flowers, cards, food, visitation and mass intentions is greatly appreciated. We found much comfort in hearing the many wonderful stories shared about Gabriel and please know that those memories will remain in our hearts always. Thank you for honoring his memory. "For in this life but few things matter. In this short time that we have here. Leaving nothing behind but our honor. The thing we hold most dear." (author unknown)
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020