In his 86th year, Gabriele Rocci passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the comfort and love of his family. Gabriele was born in Castellato, Teramo, Italy on May 31, 1934. Beloved wife of Filomena Rocci (nee DiVico) for 62 years. Loving father to John (Rita), Gerri (Vince), and Daniel (Francesca). Cherished Nonno to Alex (Brent), Christopher (Victoria), Michael (Mackenzie), Jonathan and Caterina who filled him with much love and joy. Dear brother to the late Emilia (late Michele), the late Algisa and Mario, Domenico and Carmen, the late Adolorata (late Mario), the late Ginetta (late Donato). He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada, Italy and Venezuela. Gabriele was a dedicated employee of Stelco for 34 years where he worked as a Utilities Technician (Third Class Operating Engineer). He also had many interests which included gardening, hunting, fishing, wine making and curing meats. While a man of few words, Gabriele was filled with wisdom, strength and generosity. Throughout his life, he spread joy to those around him offering a hand to anyone in need. Later in life he found strength in the support of his family accepting challenges with courage and optimism. Gabriele leaves behind a legacy of strength and true grit. His memories are precious and will live on through his family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Steven Cusimano, the medical staff at Juravinski Hospital and to Nurse Marshawna who showed much kindness, care and compassion. Thank you also to The Bodor Family, his longtime neighbours, who always took the time to provide friendly conversation and loving hugs. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Capel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 63 Highway 20 East, Stoney Creek on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Cemetery, Stoney Creek. In Gabriele's memory, donations to the Canadian Alzheimer Society would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020