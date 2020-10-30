1/1
Gabriella PRODAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gabriella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, October 25, 2020, Gabriella Prodan, beloved daughter and sister, passed away at age 22. Gabriella was born on February 6, 1998 in Hamilton, ON. She graduated from St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Hamilton, ON, in 2016. Before her untimely death, she was in the process of completing her degree at McMaster University in Hamilton, ON, and was looking forward to a future career in nursing. Gabriella loved pets and was fond of wildlife and nature. She loved to spend time with her many friends by taking day trips to lakes and cottages. She had limitless interests and loved to get involved in new hobbies as frequently as she possibly could. She was known for her infectious smile, her ambitious and independent nature, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Gabriella is survived by her mother, Maria, and her two brothers, Jim and Andrew. A service will be held at a later date, but those looking to help can donate to https://gf.me/u/y6n3h6. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved