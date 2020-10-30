On Sunday, October 25, 2020, Gabriella Prodan, beloved daughter and sister, passed away at age 22. Gabriella was born on February 6, 1998 in Hamilton, ON. She graduated from St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Hamilton, ON, in 2016. Before her untimely death, she was in the process of completing her degree at McMaster University in Hamilton, ON, and was looking forward to a future career in nursing. Gabriella loved pets and was fond of wildlife and nature. She loved to spend time with her many friends by taking day trips to lakes and cottages. She had limitless interests and loved to get involved in new hobbies as frequently as she possibly could. She was known for her infectious smile, her ambitious and independent nature, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Gabriella is survived by her mother, Maria, and her two brothers, Jim and Andrew. A service will be held at a later date, but those looking to help can donate to https://gf.me/u/y6n3h6
