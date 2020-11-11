In memory of Gaele Visser, D. Company, The Algonquin Regiment, killed 23 April 1945, at the age of 24 years. Beloved son of Rein Andries & Janke; dear brother to Clarence, Martha, Lillian, Jennie & survived by his baby sister Gertie. The Visser family immigrated from the Netherlands in the 1930's, settling in Millgrove. Gaele's early life in Canada was filled with crop harvesting, Saturday night hockey on the radio, Sunday mornings at First Hamilton CRC, and excursions around Devil's Elbow in Ancaster with his sister Gertie. When war came, Gaele answered the call to serve with his new country. Enlisting with the Canadians brought Gaele back to the Netherlands, fighting to liberate his homeland. In the final weeks of the war, his letters home told of vicious, desperate fighting. Despite this, Gaele's faith remained steadfast. One of his last letters home ended: "If God wills, I'll write a little more next time. Until then, under His wings my soul shall abide." Seven days later, on 23 April 1945, Gaele was killed in action near Friesoythe, Germany. He was 24 years old. Gaele is interred in perpetuity at Holten Canadian War Cemetery, in the country he once left as a child. His headstone bears scripture chosen by his heart-broken parents, consoled only by their faith: "For I know that my Redeemer lives, and that in the end He will stand on the earth. And after my skin has been destroyed, yet in my flesh I will see God." Job 19: 25-26



