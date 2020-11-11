1/1
Gaele Visser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Gaele Visser, D. Company, The Algonquin Regiment, killed 23 April 1945, at the age of 24 years. Beloved son of Rein Andries & Janke; dear brother to Clarence, Martha, Lillian, Jennie & survived by his baby sister Gertie. The Visser family immigrated from the Netherlands in the 1930's, settling in Millgrove. Gaele's early life in Canada was filled with crop harvesting, Saturday night hockey on the radio, Sunday mornings at First Hamilton CRC, and excursions around Devil's Elbow in Ancaster with his sister Gertie. When war came, Gaele answered the call to serve with his new country. Enlisting with the Canadians brought Gaele back to the Netherlands, fighting to liberate his homeland. In the final weeks of the war, his letters home told of vicious, desperate fighting. Despite this, Gaele's faith remained steadfast. One of his last letters home ended: "If God wills, I'll write a little more next time. Until then, under His wings my soul shall abide." Seven days later, on 23 April 1945, Gaele was killed in action near Friesoythe, Germany. He was 24 years old. Gaele is interred in perpetuity at Holten Canadian War Cemetery, in the country he once left as a child. His headstone bears scripture chosen by his heart-broken parents, consoled only by their faith: "For I know that my Redeemer lives, and that in the end He will stand on the earth. And after my skin has been destroyed, yet in my flesh I will see God." Job 19: 25-26

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved