More Obituaries for Gail HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Ann HALL


1954 - 2020
Gail Ann HALL Obituary
(1954-2020) Passed away peacefully after a courageous fight with cancer, on April 4, 2020. Cherished wife of Wayne, beloved mother of Tricia (Denis), Scott (Jaime), Roberta (Michael) and Wendi (Todd). Loved Grandma to Luc, Cadence, Ethan, Brandon, Alyssa, Johnny, Eric, Mikey, Cyril, Timmy and Andrew. Predeceased by her parents Gordon and Margaret Sinker, and her brothers Garnet and Gary. Survived by her brother Gerald Sinker, sisters-in-law Sheryl Sinker and Kelly Barry, nephew Liam Barry, brother-in-law Rick Hall (Mickie) and lifelong friend and "sister" Linda. Gail touched a lot of people in her life; the world was better with her in it. According to Gail's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the . Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020
