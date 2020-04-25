|
|
At home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 Gail Muir passed away peacefully in her 82nd year. Loving mother to Marnie (John), Gary (Valerie) and Russell. Proud grandmother to Melanie (Sam), Michael (Jill), Alauna (Jeff), Maisie (Mark) and Jake; and seven beautiful great-grandchildren. Gail is survived by her sister Kay (Barb). Predeceased by her parents Walter and Grace; and brothers Owen, Gary and Roger. Dear friend to Ronnie. The family would like to thank Dr. P. Wilson, VON (Cheryl), LIHN Co-ordinator (Sherie) and St. Elizabeth's who made it possible for Mom to stay home and be surrounded by her family. Donations to a local food bank in memory of Gail would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020