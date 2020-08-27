1/1
Gail LOWE
1948-06-07 - 2020-08-24
It is with heavy hearts we announce Gail's passing at the age of 72. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Ronald (May 2020). Cherished mother of Tracy Ropcean (Brian), Veronica Costa (Albert), and William (Sarah). Beloved Nana of Jenna, Curtis, Brandon, Nathaniel, Grace, and Fiona. Dear sister of Rick, predeceased by John(1994), Karen, Steve, Susan, Pamela, Donna and sister-in-law of Elizabeth Mitchell (Paul). Gail will be missed by many more family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 27, 2020.
