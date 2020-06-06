Gaile ATKINSON
With great sadness and a heavy heart I announce the passing of my loving wife on the early morning of June 3rd at the age of 73. Loving mother to Kim and Brian and grandma to Noah and Brady. She is survived by her sister Catherine. She filled so man hearts with her laughter and humour that will always be remembered by all her friends and family. There's an emptiness in our hearts that can never be filled but we know she's happy now in heaven. We love you grandma to the moon and back..xo Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
