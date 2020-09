Or Copy this URL to Share

In her 78th year. Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of William (58 years). Mother of Bill (Susan) and Christopher (Naomi). Grandmother of David (Deborah), Kennedy, Noah and Andrew. Loving sister of Judy (Donald) and Linda (Gerry). As per her wishes cremation has taken place. Close your eyes and remember that laugh...



