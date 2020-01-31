|
|
It is with grieving hearts that the family announces the passing of Gale on Monday, December, 23, 2019 in his 71st year at Juravinksi Hospital, Hamilton. Beloved husband of Sandy and cherished father of Alison. Survived by his brother, Wayne Hannah. Brother-in-law to Gary and Faye Thompson, Sharon and Lyn Jerome, and Hugh and Margaret Thompson. Also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Howard and Marg Hannah, step-father Earl Barclay, brother Ron Hannah, sister-in-law Jane Hannah, and father and mother-in-law Everett and Shirley Thompson. Special thanks to the P.S.W.'s Mallory, Ashley, and Christina for their care and kindness. A Celebration of life will be held at The Caledonia Lions Hall (100 Haddington Street, Caledonia) on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Stedman Hospice, Brantford, or Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, Hamilton, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia. www.millerfuneralchapel.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 31, 2020