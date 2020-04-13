|
Peacefully, at Rotary Hospice, Stratford on Friday, April 10, 2020 in his 63rd year. Garfield, beloved husband of Rose (nee Miller). Loving father of Samantha (Justin) and the late Aaron; and step-father of Donald, Lindsay (Dane), and Jennifer. Proud Grandfather of Davina, Aiyana, Jordan, Nevaeh, Hudson, Mia, and Saoirse. Dear brother and "Gladiator" of Kevin (Brenda), Darlene, and Sabrina (Greg). Garfield will be missed by his friends Ron and Kelly Cormier, and his many nieces, nephews and extended family. A Celebration of Garfield's life will be held at a later date around the campfire at his home.Thank you to London Oncology Team, the team at Care Partners, and our nurse practitioner for all of their support and care. To our friends and neighbours who stepped in without being asked to make our lives easier, we are forever grateful for your support while we went through this very challenging journey. We have traveled the world but this time my love you must take the journey alone.Cancer can take the body, but it cannot take the man.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Rotary Hospice, Stratford would be appreciated by the family. .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020