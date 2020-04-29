Home

Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Garry Lloyd HAYNES Obituary
Passed away at Albright Manor, Beamsville, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Jackie (nee Warren) for over 55 years. Loving father of Brian (Debbie Church), Theresa Haynes (Ted Mackie), and Trish Haynes (Greg Leboeuf). Cherished and proud grandfather of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Bill Haynes and Bobby Haynes. Predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Dot, his brother, Richie Haynes and his sister, Joy Hipwell. He had a great love for his family and was a devoted husband and father. He had a great appreciation for baseball, fishing, boating and nature in general. He was a dedicated employee of Stelco in Hamilton for over 37 years. He will be sadly missed. The family wishes to extend their thanks to the nurses and staff at Albright Manor for their care and compassion. As per the family's wishes, cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Garry's Life to be held at a later date. If desired, donations made to GBF Community Services would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 29, 2020
