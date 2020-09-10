It is with both sadness and hopefulness that we announce the passing of our father, Garry Postma, into the presence of Jesus, his Saviour, on September 8, 2020, at the age of 82. He was the faithful husband to our mother, Diane Postma (nee Vissers) for over 56 years. Born in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands, as the youngest of six children, he emigrated with his family to Canada as a teenager. He is survived by three siblings: Grietje Spoelstra (t-Harm), Jeltje Postma (t-Henk), Truida Smid (Co). Predeceased by brother, Thys Postma (Maartje), and sister, Tina Otten (Stoffer). Also survived by five brothers-in-law: Ben Vissers (Marilyn), Han Vissers (Alice), Herb Vissers (Martha), Bill Vissers (Barb), John Vissers (Joan). Predeceased by brother-in-law, Martin Vissers and sister-in-law, Willy Vissers. Dad settled in the Ancaster area and developed a reputation as a skillful home-builder and finishing carpenter. Dad was known and loved as organist, for over sixty-six years, of the congregations of Ancaster and Brantford Free Reformed Churches. By God's grace Dad was a quiet model of Christ-likeness and a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather to: Jeff and Sandy Postma (Vanessa and Tyler DeGraaf and Eli, Calvin, Melanie and Billy Martens and Kent, Sonia(friend, Josh Pennings), Alana); Mike and Julie Postma (Nikki and Drew Tarleton, Sean, Alex, Amanda); Diana and Larry Westerveld; Philip and Renata Brokking (Amber (friend,Jaden Hamstra), Reuben, Kurtis); Kevin and Samara Postma (Jael, Levi, Jase). Predeceased by his daughter, Arlene Brokking (2008). Dad was a kind and selfless man and a father-figure to many. He will also be missed by his dear nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster. Open visitation will be held at the Maranatha Free Reformed Church, Ancaster, from 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020. A private family burial will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. John Vissers officiating. Livestream for graveside service http://distantlink.com/dlm53.html
, password Arbor2020. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Maranatha Free Reformed Church, Ancaster, with Pastor David VanBrugge officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, we regret the burial service and funeral are by invitation only. We invite you to follow along on-line live at https://www.sermonaudio.com/frchamilton
or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEmKV3j3u3K1AnpZKt2g5Rw
Please also sign the online condolence book at www.dbancaster.ca
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, Hamilton.