A very gentle and giving soul has left us peacefully. Our lives would be forever diminished. Loving husband of Phyllis Brown, Brother of Ron (deceased) and David. Uncle of Judy and Horace Bhopalsingh, Justin and Jason Karmody, Cheryl and Kristin Toolsie, Gayle Khan, Sean and Keith Karmody, Andrew and Alistair Ready. Brother-in-law of Winston and Kathy Karmody, Angela Khan, Jean and David Ready. Dearest friend of Dawn Brovelli, Nancy and Rhona Ribiero and family, Deborah and Paula Marcelle, Marlene and Roger Page, Gail and Paul McKeegan and the Lemaire family. Volunteer teacher at Pathways to Education and an active member of Church of the Ascension. He was a Blessing to all who knew him.



