Garry Thomas Brown
1945 - 2020
A very gentle and giving soul has left us peacefully. Our lives would be forever diminished. Loving husband of Phyllis Brown, Brother of Ron (deceased) and David. Uncle of Judy and Horace Bhopalsingh, Justin and Jason Karmody, Cheryl and Kristin Toolsie, Gayle Khan, Sean and Keith Karmody, Andrew and Alistair Ready. Brother-in-law of Winston and Kathy Karmody, Angela Khan, Jean and David Ready. Dearest friend of Dawn Brovelli, Nancy and Rhona Ribiero and family, Deborah and Paula Marcelle, Marlene and Roger Page, Gail and Paul McKeegan and the Lemaire family. Volunteer teacher at Pathways to Education and an active member of Church of the Ascension. He was a Blessing to all who knew him.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Garry Brown will be remembered by all those who knew and loved him at his church, The Church of the Ascension in Hamilton. He always had a ready smile, would offer help in any way he could and was deeply spiritual, living his life with grace and kindness. My thoughts are with Phyllis and the family. Rest in peace Garry.
Marie Leone
Friend
