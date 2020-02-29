|
Passed away peacefully at St.Peters Hospital on February 26,2020. Beloved husband to Paulette of 53 years. Dear father of Jennifer, Wayne(Tammie),Joelle (Vic),Tina(Brandon) and Jason(Crystal). Loved grandfather of eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Garry will be missed by all. A special thank you to the nurses and volunteers at St.Peters hospital (Behavioural Unit)for their loving care and support during his stay. Cremation has taken place by Affordable Burial and Cremation. A Celebration of Life will take place will take place on Sunday March 08,2020 at the RHLI at 1353 Barton St.East Hamilton from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. In lieu of Flowers a donation to the Eva Rothwell Centre Summer camp Fund would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020