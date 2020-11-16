1/
Garth Robert Steel GODDARD
1943-11-21 - 2020-11-11
Garth died at The West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville on Remembrance Day, from NON - COVID-19 causes. He was husband of Patricia (nee Peacock) for 57 years and dad (and grandfather) of Robert (2000), Ronald Allan, Rodney and his wife Sheri (Naiomi and Cameron) and Raymond (Hailey). He is also survived by his sisters Margaret (Ed) Cantrell and Sheila (Larry) Bartlett. Garth worked hard all his life and we were proud of him. He worked hard for various companies and owned two businesses. Our family and others will miss him. He was a good man and had lots of love to give. 'I loved him all my life'--wife Pat. We, the family would like to express our appreciation to Dr. Q. Yar and all the nursing staff on the 3rd Floor for the care shown to Garth throughout his illness. A private family visitation and funeral will be held at Cooper Funeral Home, Jarvis with the interment to follow at Knox Presbyterian Church Cemetery. If desired donations in memory of Garth to The Salvation Army or War Amps of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 16, 2020.
