It is with heavy hearts that Garven's family announces his peaceful passing in the early morning of Thursday, December 26 at the age of 96. Garven was met in Heaven by his beloved wife of 67 years, Ruth, as well as his daughter Anne (Brian) and sons Robert and Roger (Shelley). He will be deeply missed by his daughter Barbara (Bradley), his grandchildren Jennifer, Adam, Kevin (Aline), Tyler (Michelle), Amanda (Adam), Jaimie (Scott) and Jocelyn (Jason), and his great grandson Maverick. Garven was a proud veteran of the Royal Canadian Air Force. He built his career as an accountant at Stelco. Garven was a long-standing member of Ryerson United Church in Ancaster, as well as an avid reader and traveller. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Village of Wentworth Heights, with special thanks to the Egerton team for taking Garven into their hearts and providing care, friendship and laughter for the past three years. You all became a part of our family and we salute you! Cremation has taken place. Interment and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to the in Garven's memory.