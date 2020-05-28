It is with great sadness that the family of Gary announce his passing at the Juravinski Hospital on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved husband and best friend of Laura. Proud and loving father of Dawn and her husband Joe, and youngest daughter Kimberly. Best Bubba to Matthew. He will be dearly missed by his Uncle Don and his wife Mary, extended family and many friends. Gary and Laura were married for 43 wonderful years. They enjoyed their worldly travels especially their family vacations. A life time of memories will remain and Gary will always be thought of with love. He was a family man to the fullest and made sure his wife and children felt his love and dedication to them. Due to restrictions because of Covid-19, please contact the family for further information about visitations. "You wrote your name in my heart, and that's where it will stay always."