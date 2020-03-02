|
|
Passed away peacefully at Arbour Creek Long Term Care on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in his 78th year. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Christine Bell-Sakins, his two grandsons Zachary and Matthew Sakins, his fur baby Hunter and by his stepdaughter Wendy Teather. Loving husband to the late Jeanette (nee Busa) of 53 years. Predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Ruth and by his brothers Wayne and Daryl. Gary is survived by his siblings Margot, Marvin (Marilyn), Denny, Carolyn (Patrick), Clyde (Sherry). He will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and by those he helped over the years, that lovingly knew him as Pa. Cremation has taken place. As per Gary's wish, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or SPCA would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020