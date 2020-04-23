|
Gary was called to the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home at the age of 77. Beloved husband of the late Corrie (nee Vermeulen). Loving father of Linda Howie and her husband Carl. Much loved Opa to Derrick and Amanda. Survived by his siblings Judy Schenk, Dorothy, Ron (Jane), and Rick, by his brother-in-law Gus (Donna), and sisters-in-law Ingrid (Ben) Bartels, Marianne (Lammert) Jagt, Anne, and Ria (Chris) of Holland. Predeceased by his sister Janet, and brothers-in-law Peter Schenk and John Vermeulen, and sister-in-law Thera (Henny) Haveman. Gary will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. A Private Visitation will be held, and a Funeral Service with family present will be Livestreamed on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Burlington Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Karen Antoni at the Heart Function Clinic, and Dr. Opavasky at Joseph Brant Hospital for the care they provided to Gary. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. For livestream link and to sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 23, 2020