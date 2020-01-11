|
Suddenly and peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Gary Chadron Hanna in his 76th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 48 years, Viola (nee Dinya, 2019), his parents, William and Edith Hanna, and twin sister Greer. Survived by his sisters Geraldine Caul of Saskatchewan, Yvette Pilon (Jack), and many aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Gary was retired from Westinghouse/ABB as an inspector with over 44 years of service. He enjoyed life with his many passions including cabinet making, wood carving, nature photography and as an accomplished painter and avid reader. He also enjoyed watching, feeding and photographing the many species of birds in his woodland backyard. Gary loved Northern Ontario and since the late 60's, made annual trips to Lake Superior and Pukaskwa Provincial Park, many with his good friend Don Book. He captured the rugged beauty of the area in his photography and was the inspiration of many paintings. Gary passed away knowing that his loved cats, Hobo and Fuzzy, were given a loving home by his niece Jacqueline. Gary appreciated his nephew Joseph's support over the years and Joseph will miss his uncle's stories about his wilderness adventures. The family wishes to thank the ICU fourth floor step down unit, head and neck unit, and respiratory team staff at St. Joseph's Healthcare for their compassionate care and assistance, and to Doctors Yaron Shargall, Dr. Lau and all the doctors on the team. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Gary will be announced at a later date. Donations to St. Joseph's Healthcare, Hamilton and the would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com Forever in our thoughts.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020