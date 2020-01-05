|
It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Christopher Wayne Medcalf announces his passing after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. Gary passed away peacefully with the comfort of his wife Kathryn Medcalf at his side, in the care of the Clarion Nursing Home in Stoney Creek Ontario, December 28, 2019. Gary was a proud member of Sears Canada and worked as a national buyer for 33 years. He was terribly disappointed at the demise of Sears Canada. Gary had a great sense of humour and a kind heart. He put his family first before everything and was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He lived a life filled with the love of his wife, three sons, six grandchildren, sister, brother, sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends and neighbors in Grimsby. His oldest son is Steven, wife Nicole and sons Carson and Cade. His second son is Jeffery, wife Rebecca, son Jackson and daughter Emma. His third son is Ryan, wife Alexandra and sons Elias and Sage. His sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Larry Joslin. His brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Lori Medcalf. His siblings-in-law, Sharlene and husband Phil, Barbara and Brian. Gary was predeceased by his loving parents Harvey T. and Norma Jean Medcalf. He will be deeply missed and eternally loved by his family. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave., Stoney Creek. Donations to Parkinson's Society Canada would be appreciated by family.