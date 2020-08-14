1/1
Gary Franklin KWASNEY
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our loving husband, dad, son, brother and grandpa on August 11, 2020 at the age of 63. Loving husband to Catherine (nee McKenna) of 42 years. Cherished dad to Samantha (Greg), Kayleigh (Peter), Brogan (Mark) and Courtney. Proud grandfather to Henryk, Kalenna, Audrey, Dominik, Aiden and Evelyn. Loving son to Elsie Kwasney and the late Harry Kwasney. He will be deeply missed by his sisters Debbie (John), Darlene (Adolf) and Cindy (Bruce) as well as his many nieces and nephews. Gary retired from Canada Post after more than 30 years of service. He founded his own company GK Landscaping Ltd. more than 25 years ago and took great pride in his work and the services he provided to his customers. Gary was a hard worker who enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking, fishing and listening to music. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave East on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Private family service to be held. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
