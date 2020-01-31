|
|
A year has come and gone and I still want to tell you of all the changes and news that has happened and then have to stop as you are no longer by my side. I know you suffered horrific pain in your final weeks and wished there was a way to take the pain away from you so you would become well and strong again, but this was not to be. You would have been so happy with your beloved Tiger Cats as they had a wonderful season in 2019. Your gardens and lawn have gone downhill without your loving tender care. We had many happy years together (nearly 60) but I know I must continue on without you, even with my heart breaking. I miss you every single day. Until we meet again, Your loving wife, Joyce.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 31, 2020