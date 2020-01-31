Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary McMurray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary James McMurray


1938 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary James McMurray In Memoriam
A year has come and gone and I still want to tell you of all the changes and news that has happened and then have to stop as you are no longer by my side. I know you suffered horrific pain in your final weeks and wished there was a way to take the pain away from you so you would become well and strong again, but this was not to be. You would have been so happy with your beloved Tiger Cats as they had a wonderful season in 2019. Your gardens and lawn have gone downhill without your loving tender care. We had many happy years together (nearly 60) but I know I must continue on without you, even with my heart breaking. I miss you every single day. Until we meet again, Your loving wife, Joyce.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -