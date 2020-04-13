Home

Gary LANGLEY

Gary LANGLEY Obituary
With sadness, we announce the passing of Gary on April 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by his children Tracy and Lynn. Dear brother of Barbara Cowley and Brian Langley (Doreen). Predeceased by his parents William and Ruth. Gary leaves behind many nieces, nephews and good friends. He will be sadly missed by his special friend, Barbara Piper. According to Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME (905) 544-1147.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020
