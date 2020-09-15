Gary MOODIE

After nearly a year long battle with cancer, which Gary fought to spend every second with his family and friends, Gary Harold Moodie passed away, on Saturday, September 12th, 2020, peacefully at home while surrounded by his loving family. Gary was the devoted husband to Theresa (Sheldrake), amazing and supportive father to Andrea (Paul Chartrand) Moodie and Alicea Moodie. Predeceased by his first grandchild Lawrence Harold Moodie-Chartrand. Son of Anne (Zipay) and the late Clare Moodie. Brother and best friend to Steve Moodie. Son in law to Bill and the late Elsie Sheldrake. Brother in law and loyal friend to Brenda Sheldrake. Gary was a fun-loving and reliable uncle to many nieces and nephews. Gary welcomed many (with a smile and a beer) to his home down at the river and built relationships that became family. His work ethic and ability to have fun while working was an inspiration to all! Gary was loved by so many and was held in so many hearts from the second they met him. Gary's family would like to thank all the hospice care staff and care coordination team for their support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dunnville War Memorial Hospital and/or The Highway Chapel would be greatly appreciated. Friends are invited to call at the BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Wednesday, September 16th and Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Private family service and internment will take place at a later date. Because of attendance restrictions due to COVID-19, those wishing to attend visitation must RSVP through the website. Masks or faceshields are mandatory while in the funeral home. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca