Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Saturday August 22, 2020 at the age of 55. Loving husband of 31 years to Charlotte Cooke (nee Wolfe). Proud father of the late Andrew "Drew" Cooke (August 22, 2018). Cherished son of Raymond Cooke and the late Maureen Cooke. Devoted brother to Michael (Suzie), and brother-in-law of Bill (Janice), Elizabeth (Garth) and Edmund (Liliana). Dear uncle of; Laura, Sydney, Calum, Isabelle and Matthieu. Gary will be fondly remembered by the extended Cooke and Wolfe families along with numerous friends and previous colleagues. A special thank you goes out to Kevin and Kelly Pringle and their family. Thank you to First Responders in Burlington, to the doctors, nurses and staff at Joseph Brant Hospital for the excellent care provided. Special mention to nurse Kassara for her kindness and compassion. As per Gary's wishes, private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Gathering will be held for family and friends, at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333, on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 3-6pm. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home between 9am-5pm. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gary to SPCA and Humane Society or Salvation Army would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com