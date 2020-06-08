On June 5, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, it is with great sadness and heavy heart that we announce the passing of our brother, Gary Richard Gottlieb. Gary will be reunited with his parents, Audrey and Thomas, brothers Earl and Ronald, and our sisters Margaret and Debbie. He will be missed by his many friends (work and personal) and family (cousins/nephews and nieces) especially his long time partner in life, Theresa, their son Austin, his two children, Shannon and Curtis as well as his siblings, Tom (Susan), Audrey (Dave), Patricia (Terry), George, Peter (Diana), Phillip (Brenda) and Gord. Special thanks to the medical staff at the Juravinski Cancer Centre who made his last days comfortable. Gary will be remembered for his smile, story telling and his love of tools grr grr You will be sadly missed our brother of the same mother, but our memories of you will be with us until the day we are all together. ..love forever.



