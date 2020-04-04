|
It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Gary at the West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Gary will be forever treasured by his loving wife Pat of 56 years, his children Rick of Windsor, Pam of Guelph and Randy (Suzanne) of Grimsby, grandchildren Rikki, Dean, Amanda, Madison, Morgan and great grandchild Malcolm. Gary will also be missed by his brother Allan (Lori) of St. Albert and mother-in-law Peggy of Dunnville. He will be fondly remembered for his passion, strength and ingenuity. Memorialized in the community for his volunteer work for Seniors Support Services, Meals on Wheels and his Charity Poker Nights. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life will take place at a later date. Serenity Burial & Cremation Services, 361 Main Street Port Dover (226) 290-9093 in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hagersville Senior Support Services, 75 Parkview Rd, Hagersville, Ont. N0A 1H0 or the West Haldimand General Hospital Foundation, 75 Parkview Road, Hagersville, Ontario N0A 1H0. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020