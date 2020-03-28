|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing on March 19, 2020 of Gary M. Uzwenko of Hamilton, Ontario at the age of 74. Beloved son of the late Michael and Anne. Much loved brother and best friend to Richard (predeceased). He will be greatly missed by his cousins. Gary worked as a Property Manager in the family business. An avid sports enthusiast, he faithfully cheered on his Detroit Red Wings and Boston Celtics. Gary was known for his sharp wit and ability to make you smile when he spoke fondly of his childhood. He had an incredible memory and used it to a fault. He always reminded you of things you so badly wanted to forget! A private family funeral and burial has taken place. Memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020