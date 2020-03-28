Home

POWERED BY

Services
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary UZWENKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary UZWENKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary UZWENKO Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing on March 19, 2020 of Gary M. Uzwenko of Hamilton, Ontario at the age of 74. Beloved son of the late Michael and Anne. Much loved brother and best friend to Richard (predeceased). He will be greatly missed by his cousins. Gary worked as a Property Manager in the family business. An avid sports enthusiast, he faithfully cheered on his Detroit Red Wings and Boston Celtics. Gary was known for his sharp wit and ability to make you smile when he spoke fondly of his childhood. He had an incredible memory and used it to a fault. He always reminded you of things you so badly wanted to forget! A private family funeral and burial has taken place. Memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -