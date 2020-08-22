1/1
Gary ZDRILUK
1945-06-22 - 2020-08-20
After many courageous battles with various health ailments, Gary peacefully passed away in his favourite TV room with his family by his side. Survived by his mother, Ann and sister, Carolyn (Tom) Piggott. His loving wife, Irene, of 53 years, who cared and comforted Gary through his lengthy ailments. Loving father to Jennifer (Joe) McLaughlin and Jeff (Danielle) Zdriluk. Proud grandpa to Isabella and Isaac McLaughlin, Brandi (Anthony), Brandon, Mya, Isabella and Beau. Proud great-grandpa to Ariana and Mikaylah. A special thank you to his caregivers, Rina and Nicole and his caring nurse, Trish. Gary will be dearly missed by many more family and friends as well as the antique community. Gary was an accomplished woodworker and proudly built his family home for him and Irene to spend the remainder of their time together. After retirement, Gary became invested in gardening, through his hard work he received many 12-Trillium awards. A private visitation will be held, if you wish to attend please email Jeff Zdriluk at jzdriluk99@hotmail.com Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
