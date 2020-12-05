It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gary Zuk on November 30, 2020 in his 75th year. Beloved son to the late Thomas and Martha Zuk (nee Mushumanski), loving partner to Ann, second father to Mary-Anne, Anthony (Janee) and Monica (Tony) and grandpa to seven grandchildren, Brianna, Dianna, Eliana, Antonio, Ethan, Landon and Emmy. Gary was born in Sudbury before his family moved to Bealton where they owned the General Store. In the late 50's the family moved and settled in Westdale, Hamilton. Despite the adversities he faced with Cerebral Palsy and hearing impairment, Gary could walk and run like the wind. He attended Park Business College and then obtained his Accounting Diploma from Mohawk College. He shared stories of his adventures around Westdale and Churchill Park, walking the trails to McMaster. He had an amazing sense of humour and could make anyone laugh with his quick wit. He had a love for Bible writing, big band and jazz music, chess, Walker's chocolate, and cruising with his soulmate Ann. He truly enjoyed life, loved his family and had the warmest most generous heart. When Gary's health took a turn he moved to the Strathcona neighbourhood. Here, he met his second family with the Good Shepherd Assisted Living Program. He truly loved and appreciated each and every one of the Personal Support Workers, staff and volunteers who helped him with his daily living needs. He enjoyed chatting and laughing with the men's group and looked forward to special events hosted by the Assisted Living Program. During Gary's final weeks, he was loved and cared for by many with dignity and grace. Warm thanks to our Strathcona neighbours who prepared and delivered healthy delicious meals and to the McMaster Family Practice Team. Gary spent his final days at Emmanuel House Hospice where he took the Lords hand in comfort. Words cannot express the gratitude the family has for the Good Shepherd. We started together and we ended together. Keeping within the directives in place due to Covid-19, a private visitation and Service for Gary will be held. Interment White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Good Shepherd Assisted Living for Seniors Program are appreciated. Please sign Gary's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord all the Earth. Psalm 96:1