July 15, 1984- October 19, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Gavin. Cherished son of Terry Lamirante of Azilda and Darlene Blake of Hamilton. Gavin will be greatly missed by his brother Todd (Amanda). He will be fondly remembered by his niece and nephew, Sawyer and Harper. We will all miss and Love you Forever your Family. On line condolence can be made to www.canadiancremation.com