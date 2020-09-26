1/1
Gemma Artheline PELLETIER
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Gemma. She was always welcoming, had a positive attitude, and was ready with her quick wit to make people laugh. Throughout her life she gave unending love and friendship to her husband, Raoul, daughters, Michelle (Anthony Narayan), Patti (Rick Hackett), and Nancy; and to her grandsons, Steve, Phillip, Adam, Ryan, Aaron, and Tyler. She also had a special place in her heart for Dr. Remi Mozes, and her many nieces, and her nephews. In these troubling Covid times, she suffered the loss of her loving husband of nearly 65 years, Raoul, (May, 2020), and her youngest daughter, Nancy, (August 2020) before she passed on September 18, 2020. We acknowledge the Harold and Grace Baker Centre Staff who treated her with respect and dignity throughout her residency at the retirement home. We also express our gratitude to Karin Schuett, Director of the Circle of Life, for her professionalism, guidance and support. Cremation has taken place. The interment will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens/Arbor Memorial on October 3, 2020. A Zoom link to the service will be provided to family and friends. Donations may be made to The War Amps or a charity of your choice. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
