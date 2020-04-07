|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the death of Gene Carreiro on April 6 in Hamilton, Ontario. Following a brave battle with glioblastoma, Gene died peacefully, surrounded by love and music. Gene will be deeply missed by his children, Jennifer and Kieran, his siblings Teresa (Jacek) and Oliver, many loved ones and friends. Gene lived his life with relentless passion - both for music and service to others. He was a dedicated HSR driver for more than 30 years and serving his passengers was one of his greatest joys. He was a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus and vocalist with the Harmoknights. Gene will be honoured with an intimate family service, with details for a celebration of life to come. We wish to extend our gratitude to Gene's doctors at the Juravinski Cancer Centre and caregivers at Arbour Creek. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada or the Knights of Columbus. Condolences accepted at www.dermodys.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 7, 2020