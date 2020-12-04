1/1
Gennaro BOCCIA
1929 - 2020
Born September 21, 1929 Pettorano Sul Gizio, Italy. Peacefully passed away on December 2, 2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Antonina Boccia. Father of the late Carmine Boccia, Agostino (Yasemin) Boccia, Angelo (Adriana) Boccia. Grandfather to Matthew, Kevin, Luca and Ava. Predeceased by his parents Carmine and Filomena. Loving brother-in-law of Domenica and the late Mario Leone, and the late Anna and the late Ercole DiPersio. Brother to Maria D'Amato and children from Boston and brother to late Quinto Boccia, Vittorio Boccia, Vincenzo Boccia, Cesidio Boccia, Filomena Boccia and family in Italy. Zio to Pat and the late Domenica Leone, Maria and Vince Aresta. Survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Gennaro was an employee of Burlington/Slater Steel for many years. He loved his giardino and his grape vines. Special thanks to the staff at the General Hospital, Juravinski Hospital, and the Hamilton Health Sciences for their care and compassion. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Funeral prayers to follow in the funeral home chapel. Private family entombment, Bayview Mausoleum. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of people who may attend the visitation and funeral prayers. Please RSVP in advance on Gennaro's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are kindly asked to follow Covid-19 restrictions and practice social distancing. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Gennaro are asked to please consider a charity of choice.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Prayer Service
Smith's Funeral Homes
DEC
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Smith's Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
