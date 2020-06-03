Geoffrey Frances HAYES
With deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved son Geoffrey Frances Hayes on May 30, 2020 in his 31st year. Survived by his parents Paul Hayes (Martha) and Sharon Cipolla (Paulie). Brother to Conner and grandson of Rose Fernandes. Geoffrey's charismatic personality and infectious smile will be missed by his step brother and sisters, and family both here and in Scotland. Special thanks to the A.C.T.2 team and his friends and family for their support. For those wishing to honour Geoff we ask that you make a donation to St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton Foundation or the Canadian Mental Health Assoc. A private funeral service will be held at Smith's Funeral Home with a celebration of life to follow when we are able. RIP dear son. We hope you're hosting a dance party in heaven. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
