It is with heavy heart and deep sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Geoffrey Stephen Parsons. Beloved husband of Glynis(Bowen). Father of Emily and Michael. Grandfather of Grace and Lily. Survived by brother David (Sylvia). Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Geoff never let troubles such as a tornado or heart disease slow down his passions of Arabian horses, classic cars and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation are appreciated. Due to COVID 19, there will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Tallman Funeral Homes, Vineland. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca