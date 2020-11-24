On Sunday, November 8th at 6 am our dad died peacefully. He was born in Leer Germany where he lived until the age of 17 when he left for his life at sea. His childhood led him to the sea where he worked his way up from cabin boy to captain and sailed for many years all over the world. He then married our mom and once Ingo was born, he made the difficult decision to leave his life at sea behind, and move to Canada with his family. They first came to Montreal in 1965 and soon after Tanja was born. He worked at the Montreal docks for many years and then they all moved to Mississauga. He continued to work in the Toronto/Hamilton shipping industry for many years and started his own company in Hamilton which he successfully ran for over 25 years with the help of many other great people by his side. He helped create what you see now as the Port of Hamilton. Our dad left the Hamilton/Burlington area in 2002 and moved to New Brunswick to live the remaining years of his life. He is survived by his son Ingo, wife Lori and their children Christopher, Michaela, and Sam, & his daughter Tanja and her children Connor (Sierra) and Emma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store