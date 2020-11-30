Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 69. Survived by his loving wife Cindy. Predeceased by his parents Luigino and Angelina. Loving brother of John. He will be missed by his aunts Angnese Bortolon (Sergio), Giannina Zorti of Italy and his uncle Serafino Oliviero of Australia. Predeceased by his nephew Danny Berdusco (1999). He will also be remembered by his cousins, Anna and Tony Carretta of Toronto, David and Pamela Berdusco of Amherstburg and Angela D. Kelly of Amherstburg. Dear friend of Primo and Cecilia Sottana and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada, Italy and Australia. Visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel, 43 Barton St East (near James) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there is a limit on the number of people who can attend the visitation and R.S.V.P will be required . Please wait in your vehicle until your scheduled time. Social distancing practices, wearing of a mask, and public health restrictions will be in place at both the funeral chapel and cemetery. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit of 25 people. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. Please R.S.V.P. on George's condolences page at www.friscolanti.com